Microsoft Fall Surface Event on October 12: All that we expect

Microsoft on Thursday sent out invitations for an event on October 12, where the tech giant will introduce new Surface hardware products. The event starts at 7:30 pm IST.



"Watch live to see what's next," the company wrote in the invitation. As typical for Microsoft events, details were sparse. The Redmond tech giant has been holding its fall events in October, where it typically reveals Surface-branded computers. Last year, the company unveiled the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, Surface Pro X and Surface Duo 2.

For this year's lineup, analysts and experts expect the debut of at least three or four new products, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 3.

The Surface Pro 9 is still Microsoft's mainstream hybrid computer, and it will be the show's star. Although the Pro lineup received a significant update last year, expect subtle upgrades when the Surface Pro 9 launches next month. Microsoft is reportedly planning to offer the Surface Pro 9 in both Intel and ARM-based models, signalling the end of the Surface Pro X lineup.

Microsoft still needs to do a lot of work to perfect Windows experiences on devices powered by ARM-based chips. The company relies heavily on Qualcomm, the mobile chipmaker that brings ARM processors to the PC. Microsoft and Qualcomm are nowhere near offering the same level of experience you get on a Mac. Apple is using custom M-series ARM-based chips inside their Mac computers. Apple's M-series chips have been well received by critics and consumers alike.

Microsoft could also announce the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 computers at the event. Surface Studio 3 will be aimed at enthusiasts and designers. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft improves on its flagship product, which hasn't received a significant update for years. The original model debuted in late 2016, and the second came out in late 2018. Accessories for the Surface Studio 3, including a Surface Pen, mouse, and keyboard with enhanced function keys, were recently leaked, suggesting the launch of the desktop computer focused on creativity.