Microsoft introduces a new voice assistant for its Gmail rival, Outlook

Microsoft has been using Cortana for a long time as its sole voice assistant get things done not just on Windows platform but on Android and iOS too. Though, Microsoft is introducing a new voice-based digital assistant for its Gmail rival, Outlook.

The emailing platform has some new voice features that will help you to avoid using the keyboard or mouse to get things always done. The feature will be accessible to users starting next month (October) and will help in the searching event, emails, files and more. "Rolling out in early October, you will be able to initiate a new message, schedule a new event and even connect with a friend or colleague by calling them with voice commands," said Eugenie Burrage of Microsoft Tech Community.

You need to tap the mic in the keyword search box and guide Outlook with a voice command to send an email to a particular person. For example, you have to say "Email Ravi that I'm running late" and Outlook will do the job. Not only this, the Outlook would pick up the additional details which informed the Subject about the Team meeting."

It is also potential to schedule a meeting with someone. You can say for example "Schedule a meeting about Web Development with Veeru" and the voice assistant will schedule it. In case there's no context given for the event schedule, Outlook will default to Quick Sync or Sync with your contact name. "The relevant person's email fills the People field of the New Event and then picks the next available time slot to meet."

In future, Microsoft also plans to enable you to make calls and to use teams or through the phone based on the voice commands. "Soon, you will be able to use your voice in Outlook to call a specific person. Based on the power of AI and the Microsoft Graph, Outlook will find the person most relevant to you and provide you with options to connect," said Burrage.