Microsoft Introduces Cybersecurity Skills Campaign in India

Microsoft has announced a cybersecurity skills campaign in India that will help protect the country from digital threats. The tech giant said that the campaign would be a three-month-long multi-city tour to raise awareness about the need for cybersecurity and provide training opportunities for people on necessary skills.

"Cybersecurity is an issue that impacts everyone," Microsoft president Brad Smith said. "This global campaign will combine our efforts to promote cybersecurity education and digital skills training to empower people to take greater control of their digital lives."

Microsoft will bring its Digital Crime Unit, which has investigated more than 3,500 cybercrime cases over the last 16 years, to India to help law enforcement agencies learn how to combat some of the most common cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing, and crypto-jacking.

The initiative is part of Microsoft's global campaign, supported by other tech companies such as Intel and Facebook. It will include training sessions on basic cybersecurity skills and free online courses through LinkedIn Learning.

Key Points to Note about the Campaign

Microsoft has launched a cybersecurity skills campaign in India to help people stay safe online and make it easier for organizations to hire skilled security professionals. After a recent ransomware attack, India was ranked among the top three countries most affected by malware, with 30 percent of Indian companies hit by advanced persistent threats. You probably do not understand what that means for the country. Here are five key points about the cybersecurity skills campaign:

1. The campaign aims to cultivate a culture of cybersecurity among people and build a sustainable ecosystem that is more secure.

2. To help build this culture, Microsoft will provide free resources and an immersive learning experience at its Cybersecurity Reference Architecture (CSRA) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

3. The company will also work with local universities, research institutions, and industry partners to promote cybersecurity education and research through its Microsoft Azure for Research program.

4. With many security professionals lacking the necessary skills to defend against cyberattacks, Microsoft's CSRA CoE will help students gain hands-on experience in cloud computing from Azure experts and learn about industry best practices from leading partners like Trend Micro Fortigate and Sophos.

5. Students and job seekers can now register for free training using Microsoft tools.

Why India needs Cybersecurity Skills Training

To strengthen cybersecurity in the country, the IT giant has launched its 'Cybersecurity Skills Initiative' in India. As part of this campaign, the company will work with various stakeholders, including academic institutions and governments, to ensure that there are enough skilled professionals in cybersecurity.

Here are several reasons why India needs a cybersecurity skills campaign:

Cyber-attacks Necessitate VPN Use

With the increasing threat of cyber-attacks, a virtual private network (VPN) is one way to help stay safe online. A VPN can be used to protect privacy and increase security when using public networks. According to Microsoft's recent report, India witnessed significant growth in new malware with 54 percent. The report further said that computers running Windows 7 were more vulnerable to newer malware than those running Windows 10. The company offers a complete VPN service you can use on your Windows to maintain your privacy. Since organizations have been unable to catch up with the evolving cyberattacks, it is high time that they invest in security solutions that can help them ward off even sophisticated threats.

Cybersecurity is an Issue of National Importance

Cyberattacks had severely affected India, especially the 2016 demonetization when many ATMs were attacked by malware. The country is currently in significant need of cybersecurity skills, which will help secure its citizens and businesses and help in the growth of the economy.

India is facing a Significant Shortage of Cybersecurity Skills

According to a report by NASSCOM and EY titled, 'Indian Cyber Security - Defending India's Cyberspace,' India needs an additional 500,000 cybersecurity experts to fill in the current shortage. It also suggested that the country needs about 1 million skilled professionals over the next five years.

Women are not taking up Cybersecurity Jobs

The number of women pursuing cybersecurity careers is meager globally, and it is even lower in India. In India, a mere 2% of women make up the cybersecurity workforce, according to a study conducted by Accenture at the International Conference on Women in Cyber Security (WCSC). This means that only about 200 women are working as cybersecurity professionals out of 10,000 professionals. Compared to other sectors like IT, where 37% of women are employed, it is quite an abysmal state of affairs for women who want to pursue their careers.

Conclusion

Cybercrime is a growing threat to India's digital infrastructure. It is estimated that the cost of cybercrimes to India's economy will reach $1 trillion by 2025.

Microsoft has introduced its 'Cybersecurity Skills Campaign' in India to address the growing demand for cybersecurity talent and bridge the cybersecurity skills gap. The campaign aims to empower the next generation of cybersecurity talent with skills that will enable them to tackle some of the most prevalent and sophisticated cyber threats.