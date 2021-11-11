Microsoft is emailing gift cards to its online store

It's November, which means it's officially the holiday season, and Microsoft seems to be celebrating by emailing gift cards to people to the Microsoft Store. We've seen some reports on Twitter of people receiving legitimate emails from Microsoft offering gift cards for $ 10 or even $ 100, and the Microsoft Store Twitter account confirmed the promotion in a direct message with The Verge.

Check your emails: Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with up to $100 gift card. Subject title: "Here's $100 to start your holiday shopping" pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2021

It's not clear who is eligible for the gift cards or how Microsoft selects people to get them. But if you have a Microsoft account or have signed up to receive Microsoft emails, you may want to check your email to see if you have received a gift from the company.



If you were lucky enough to get a gift card, there are many new Microsoft products that you can invest your money in. The company announced a wave of new Surface products in September that could catch your eye. If you are a gamer, I would personally recommend the excellent Forza Horizon 5, which was released on Tuesday. Or you can invest the money in a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will allow you to play Forza Horizon 5 now and the Halo Infinite campaign when it launches in December.