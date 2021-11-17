Microsoft Launches Surface Go 3: Find Details

Today Microsoft announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Go 3 with Windows 11 would begin on Amazon. Starting at Rs 57,999, the Surface Go 3 weighs in at 544 grams and comes with 1080p cameras, Dolby Audio, and a 10.5-inch touchscreen. Prices for Surface for Business units start at Rs 42,999. Surface Go 3 Portable addresses work from home and online classroom culture. Surface Go 3 is a Surface 2-in-1 laptop for workers on the go. With Windows 11 built-in, the Surface Go 3 is 60% faster with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, Microsoft claims.



This product comes with optional LTE Advanced, an all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and is optimized for tablet-to-laptop versatility with stylus and touch. Commercial variants of the Surface Go 3 can be deployed directly to employees with Windows Autopilot for a contactless experience.

It offers good writing speed, is built with premium materials with properly positioned cameras and has a 3: 2 aspect ratio for scaled documents. These new devices are filled with Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge and more, Microsoft said.

"We are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11. Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software. This idea was the catalyst for Surface—to build hardware that would not only be a stage for Windows but push the platform and the ecosystem forward. We hope that this new product will help more and more people to collaborate and create anytime and anywhere," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

The device will be generally available on Amazon starting November 23. Commercial SKUs will be available in the country beginning in December through authorized resellers.