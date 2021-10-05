Microsoft Releases Windows 11: All You Need to Know

Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11 in India. The latest software is being made available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs, and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11. The software company has announced that the "new pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including Asus, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell."



Microsoft says the new Windows 11 users will be displayed and need to accept the Microsoft Software License Terms after selecting "Download and install' before the download will commence. Get Windows 11 on Windows 10 Devices

If your PC is running Windows 10, you need to use the PC Health Check app and check if your device is eligible to upgrade. This will basically check whether your PC meets the minimum system requirements needed for Windows 11. You can then check to find if the Windows 11 upgrade is ready for your specific device by opening Windows Update settings.

- Go to Settings - Update & Security - Windows Update and click on "Check for updates." If your device is eligible and the upgrade is ready, you will be able to see the option to download and install. If you want to install Windows 11, just simply select Download and install.

Windows 11 Features

The latest Windows 11 software update brings a new user interface and improvements to performance.

- Windows 11 brings new Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops to offer a better way to multitask. - One can see a brand new Windows Store. - It offers a new centre-aligned Taskbar and a Start button. Now you find a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start Menu. - Microsoft has refreshed the look by removing Live Tiles that have been around since Windows 8. - Updated widgets can slide over the desktop to show calendar, weather, to-do list and there are rounded corners. - The new OS also brings an improved System Tray with a new split Notifications and Quick Actions UI.

Additionally, Microsoft says that the new update will offer users faster and more efficient performance with updates that are 40 per cent smaller in the background.