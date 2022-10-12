Microsoft Surface launch event: Time, what we expect and livestream details

Microsoft's hardware-focused Surface launch event will happen tonight, October 12. The event, which starts at 7:30 PM IST (10 a.m. ET), the company is expected to introduce a new line of Surface products and some PC accessories. Last year, the company updated its Surface Pro lineup of PCs and launched a new Surface Studio notebook designed for creators. The company may update the Pro and Studio portfolio again this year with 12th Gen Intel Core processors.



Microsoft Surface launch event: How to watch livestream

Microsoft has created a website that indicates the time at 7:30 p.m. IST (10 am ET). Fans can watch the event on his newsroom and official YouTube channel. Fans can also check Microsoft's social media channels for updates later today.

Microsoft Surface launch event: What we expect

Microsoft has not officially revealed any details. Before the launch, however, a leak pointed to the development of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the successor to last year's Microsoft Surface Pro 8. As per the leak, the new Pro model would come with a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 2880x1. , 920-pixel resolution and 12th-generation Intel Core processors. There may be a variant with Microsoft's custom chip created in partnership with Qualcomm. This variant can support 5G connectivity, which is becoming common among high-end tablets. Based on the price, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 can be priced at EUR 1,300, which translates to Rs 1,03,000. We can also see the launch of the new generation of Surface Duo 2, but with plastic construction. Microsoft could also announce a desktop PC as its rivals revamp the segment. We could also see the launch of some office accessories or Surface headsets.