Microsoft testing way to automatically launch its Copilot AI in Windows 11

New Delhi: Microsoft has said that it is testing a change to Windows 11 that will allow its AI-powered Copilot feature to automatically open when Windows starts on widescreen devices.

The company is testing the update as part of its most recent Dev Channel preview of Windows 11, so testers can provide feedback before the full release.

“We are trying out opening Copilot automatically when Windows starts on widescreen devices with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This can be managed via Settings > Personalisation > Copilot,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Microsoft does not specify what it considers a “widescreen” device, but its Windows 11 setting mentioned that it will launch Copilot “when you’re using a wider screen,” which could refer to ultrawide displays.

“We’re trying this experience out on devices that have a minimum diagonal screen size of 27-inch and pixel width of 1920 pixels and limited to primary display screens in multi-monitor scenarios,” Microsoft said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced a new Copilot key to the Windows PC keyboards, which when hit will launch the Copilot in Windows experience, making it easier to use Copilot in your daily life.

“The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day-to-day,” Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said in a blogpost.