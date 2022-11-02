Microsoft to release Windows 11 new features

Microsoft recently released a new set of features for Windows 11 in its Moment 1 update. This move was a company transition from releasing major updates after more extended periods and switching to releasing more minor feature updates during shorter periods. Known as 'Moment', this system updated Windows 11 version 22H2 and added multiple features such as Tabbed File Explorer, Taskbar Overflow, iCloud Photo support and more. And now, Microsoft has already given fans a glimpse of what Moment 2 could bring. Read on to find out.



On October 26, the Windows Insider Program YouTube channel hosted an 8th-anniversary webcast where presenters looked at the upcoming Moment 2 update and what it could bring. During the webcast, a demo of Windows 11 build 23003.ni_moment_directdash_dev1.221018-160 was shown, and a taskbar optimized for deeper touch for tablets was highlighted. This feature is not present in the Moment 1 update. While fans have repeatedly asked for a redesign of the taskbar and the option to move it, instead of having it stick to the bottom, for now, all that get in touch is optimization.

Microsoft Windows 11 Moment 2 Update to release soon

The possibility of the Moment 2 update also rules out the idea that a significant build for Windows 11 will be released anytime soon. So instead of getting Build 230003 via a major update, we will now get one or more Moment updates in the form of a cumulative update from Build 22621 or 22622 to Build 22623. This means that Moment updates will not help; they will give a new OS Version but update the current version of 22H2. In addition, a separate release will arrive sometime in the first half of next year that will update Windows 11 to version 23H1.

It should also be noted that new devices shipping with Windows 11 22H2 will not come with Moment updates, and there is no certainty when these features will arrive for the operating system. If this sounds confusing, it's because there needs to be more clarity around the entire process. Microsoft has assured users that it will provide details in the updated documentation.