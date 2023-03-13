Microsoft to release Windows 12 next year; Find details

When Microsoft launched Windows 11 in October 2021, it was called the beginning of a new era, and people are excited to try the new OS. Users could upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and it was marketed as the OS that has been "designed to bring you closer to what you love." There was a whopping six-year gap between the release of Windows 10 (2015) and Windows 11 (2021), and at one point, Windows 10 was said to be the "last version of Windows" from Microsoft.

However, we won't have to wait another six years for a new Windows operating system. Reports suggest that Microsoft is working on Windows 12 and may release it in 2024. Let's find everything that we know so far.

Windows 12: Release date

Reports have surfaced that Windows 12 could launch in 2024. However, a Lifewire report suggests that if not 2024, Windows 12 could be here in 2026 or later.

According to a Tom's Hardware report originally attributed to a German website, Microsoft had started work on Windows 12 in February 2022, just six months after the release of Windows 11.

Windows 12: Will the upgrade be available for free?

Since earlier users upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11 without paying anything, there is a strong possibility that Microsoft will continue the same practice with Windows 12, and existing Windows 11 users will have the option to upgrade for free. However, it should be noted that Microsoft has not officially announced anything, and we should wait for the official announcement before. In fact, Microsoft hasn't even announced if Windows 12 is in the works.

Windows 12 Rumoured Features

Windows 12 will reportedly have some new features in store for users. However, there has been no confirmation of any of these features for now.

Rumoured features include a new UI with a floating taskbar and search bar, AI (artificial intelligence) integration for various functions, the ability to remove the Control Panel in favour of Settings, and the addition of animated wallpapers and an option for users to install Android applications through its APK file, among others.