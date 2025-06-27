Microsoft Updates Xbox 360 Dashboard After 20 Years — With a Nudge Toward Newer Consoles

Nearly 20 years after its original debut, the Xbox 360 has received a surprise dashboard update—one that fixes a persistent UI bug but also subtly encourages users to consider newer consoles.

Earlier this week, longtime Xbox 360 users were met with a redesigned home screen that finally addressed a glitch affecting game thumbnails and box art, which appeared stretched or distorted following last year’s store shutdown. The visual issue has now been resolved, much to the relief of fans still booting up the beloved system.

However, the update also brought a new, unexpected addition: ads promoting the Xbox Series X and Series S. According to posts on Reddit and confirmations from outlets like Kotaku and TrueAchievements, the updated dashboard now prominently displays two types of promotional banners—one showing images of the current-gen consoles, and another featuring a QR code with the message, “Experience next gen performance.”

The ads themselves are static and not interactive via the console. Users must scan the QR code with a mobile device to be redirected to the Xbox website, where they’re further prompted to upgrade.

Microsoft’s last significant Xbox 360 update came in July 2024, shortly after the company officially closed the Xbox 360 online store. That update removed outdated tiles but inadvertently introduced the now-fixed image distortion bug.

Despite its age, the Xbox 360 continues to hold a nostalgic and marketable value. Since its launch in 2005, it has remained Microsoft’s top-selling console with approximately 84 million units sold globally. The system continued to be especially popular in regions such as Mexico, even after newer generations were released.

Microsoft’s sustained support of the Xbox 360—including updates like this one—shows its enduring legacy. Yet, with ads for modern hardware now greeting users on the home screen, the message is clear: the future of Xbox is already here.