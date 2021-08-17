Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook to be blocked for these users from today; Check out

The creator of the Windows operating system, Microsoft, which also offers software services to users and businesses through Microsoft 365, has alerted many users from using Microsoft Word Outlook and more starting today. The service offered by Microsoft includes the company's Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote and Outlook services by subscription. Starting today, Microsoft will stop access to these services on the web for certain users if they are running the outdated and unsupported Internet Explorer browser on Windows.



Surprisingly, this also means that even if users have paid for a Microsoft 365 subscription, they will not be able to access the service if they are using the old Internet Explorer 11 on their computers. The company will also reportedly block access to the older, "legacy" version of the Microsoft Edge browser. In early March we reported that Microsoft was disconnecting its old EdgeHTML-based Edge browser, in favour of the new version based on Google's Chromium browser engine.

In August 2020, Microsoft announced that it would block access to its Microsoft 365 services in Internet Explorer 11 on August 17, 2021. This gave users exactly one year to upgrade their browser to a more modern and compatible browser. While Chrome is now the most widely used browser across all platforms, millions of users still have Internet Explorer 11 installed on their computers, and some users have been using the same browser that comes pre-installed with Windows. Notably, Microsoft also closed access to Microsoft Teams in the previous browser last November.

What users can do now?

You must take immediate action to remedy the situation in the face of the threat from Microsoft. Users still using Internet Explorer should immediately download a modern browser such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or the new Microsoft Edge on their computer to continue using Microsoft 365 services. Even if you don't use company services, it's a good idea. use these browsers instead of the old Internet Explorer 11, as it does not come with security mechanisms to protect you and your data while browsing the well, whereas most modern websites will. not displaying correctly due to an outdated browser engine.



