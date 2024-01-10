Microsoft's Notepad EvolveMicrosofs with Potential AI Feature, "Cowriter"

Microsoft's commitment to the "year of the AI PC" in 2024 is becoming evident as hints of a new generative AI feature, potentially named "Cowriter," surface in the test builds of Windows 11. Although Microsoft has yet to announce this addition to Notepad officially, Windows enthusiasts have uncovered code suggesting the impending arrival of the AI-driven feature.

The Cowriter feature is speculated to adopt a credits system similar to Microsoft's Cocreator in Paint, indicating a limited usage model. While pricing details for these credits remain undisclosed, comparisons can be drawn with Bing's analogous system. However, concerns arise about potential charges once users exhaust their allotted credits.

References to a waitlist for the Cowriter feature and a marketing hero image resembling Microsoft's Copilot features in Office apps have been discovered by Windows testers. These findings suggest that Microsoft might be gearing up for an official beta testing announcement, mirroring its approach with the Paint generative image feature.



Despite the evolution of Notepad from a simple Windows app to a more sophisticated tool on Windows 11, incorporating features like dark mode, tabs, autosave, and character count, the prospect of AI features directly integrated into Windows apps raises scepticism. Users express reservations about potential upselling strategies, preferring meaningful improvements to Notepad over AI credits.

With Microsoft discontinuing WordPad after nearly 30 years, users hope for optional enhancements like spellcheck rather than AI-driven elements. The evolution of Notepad, once untouched for decades, has become a focal point, and users await Microsoft's official stance on integrating Cowriter and its approach to AI credits.



