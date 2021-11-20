Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G Stylus 2022, may launch in 2022

Motorola has been releasing phones one after another. Yesterday, the Lenovo-owned company made five phones official. It is speculated that the smartphone company will launch the Moto G Stylus and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. 91mobiles have exclusively obtained the renders of the upcoming smartphones. The smartphones have been codenamed Rogue (Motorola Edge 30 Ultra), Milan (Moto G Stylus 2022), and Austin. All three Motorola phones are expected to hit the market in 2022.



According to 91mobiles, Motorola is currently working on the successor to the Moto G Stylus. The company had made the Engine G Stylus 5G official last year. Although the smartphone was launched in the United States, it did not reach the Indian market. The G Stylus 5G offers a stylus that helps users draw and write notes. We can expect the Moto G Stylus 2022 to come with improved specs.

Moto G Stylus 2022: Specifications and Design

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is codenamed "Milan" and carries the model number XT2211DL. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G support. In addition, the Moto G Stylus 2022 will come with an improved stylus and a dedicated stylus slot. Motorola may also introduce a Moto Note app on the Moto G Stylus 2022, which would be used exclusively for taking quick notes and setting reminders. The report reveals that the Note app can also be accessed without unlocking the phone.

The renders show that the smartphone offers a triple camera setup on the rear that includes three large sensors. The screen has slim bezels around the corner, and a hole punched in the front for selfies. The volume rocker is on the right side of the device, and there is a fingerprint scanner on the device's rear panel. The stylus slot was not visible in the versions, but reports say the device will come with one. The smartphone is expected to have a 50-megapixel camera, while the details of the other sensors are unknown.