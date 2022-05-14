Moto G82 5G launched globally, to debut in India later

Motorola may soon launch a new smartphone in India, the company announced in a blog post. The Moto G82 5G, recently debuted in select European markets and is said to launch in Latin America, India and the Middle East, but the launch date is still not clear. The company may launch the smartphone in the country later this month or early June 2022 as it introduced the Motorola Edge 30 in May 2022. The Moto G82 5G looks to be an upgraded version of the Moto G52 which also it was launched in India very recently. Key features of the smartphone include a 120Hz OLED screen, a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS, and 30W fast charging support.



Moto G82 5G Price

The new Moto G82 5G is priced at €329.99 which is roughly Rs 26,600. Its specific price for India will be revealed later once the company officially launches the device later on.

Customers can choose between two colour options: grey and white. However, the Moto G82 5G is likely to be priced more aggressively in India to gain an edge over Android rivals. At present, it sells Motorola Edge 30 for Rs 27,999 for the basic variant. The top 6 GB RAM model of the Moto G52 costs Rs 16,499.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

Motorola is still using an OLED panel for the Moto G82 5G that we saw on the Moto G52 and Motorola Edge 30. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola also says that the panel offers 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. Under the hood, it brings the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via a micro SD slot). The company promises a clean Android 12 experience out of the box with Thinkshield security.

The rear panel includes a pill-shaped module that houses a 50-megapixel rear camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). It's accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with 118-degree FoV and a 2MP macro snapper. The 16-megapixel selfie camera sits inside the hole-punch cutout. The battery capacity is 5000mAh with fast charging speed up to 30W and supports 5G.