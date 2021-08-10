Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to Launch on August 17

The company has confirmed via a social media post that, Motorola Edge 20 will launch in the Indian market on August 17. Last month the phone debuted in several markets along with the Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The company is also teasing the new Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, a fourth model in the range, and in India, it is likely to launch alongside the Motorola Edge 20. In the past few days teasers have been rolling out and the phone will come with a massive 576Hz refresh rate in gaming mode.



On August 17 the company made an announcement on Instagram about the arrival of the Motorola Edge 20. In the Indian market, the handset can be bought via Flipkart. The launch will take place at 12 pm IST on August 17. Teasers hint that in gaming mode the phone will be 6.9mm thin and have a 576Hz refresh rate.

Teasers also suggest that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be launching alongside. It is expected to be a rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Teasers suggests that the phone will have a flat display and a glossy back panel with the Motorola logo embossed in the centre. Its square-shaped camera module sits on the top-left edge with two large sensors and one small sensor.

Motorola Edge 20: Price

In Europe, the Motorola Edge 20 was launched at a starting price of EUR 499.99 (around Rs. 43,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In India, its price should likely be similar to the European model.

Motorola Edge 20: Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 20 runs on Android 11 with My UX on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM as standard. It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that enables high-resolution 3x optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 20 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, along with an f / 2.24 lens.

The Motorola Edge 20 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IP52 certified body. Motorola has provided a 4,000 mAh battery in the Edge 20, along with a 30W TurboPower charge.