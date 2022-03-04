Motorola Edge 30 Pro goes on sale; Find highlights

Motorola Edge 30 Pro goes on sale today, priced at Rs. 49,999 today. Motorola's return to the high-end smartphone space is primarily focused on a great user experience and high-end specs, as we found out in our review. So, if you have a budget of Rs. 50,000, and you are interested in buying the Motorola Edge 30 Pro; you should know that it is going on sale today for the first time. The Edge 30 Pro will be available on Flipkart at 12:00 pm, and Motorola presents excellent introductory offers that can reduce the price considerably.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in a single storage variant, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 49,999. It is available in two colour variants – Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. Consumers can get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers using SBI credit cards. Flipkart also offers a five percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card purchase. Note that the Edge 30 Pro will also be available at other retail stores in India.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro on sale: find details

Good battery life

The 4,800mAh battery is well-tuned enough to last a full day of rigorous use, with 144Hz. You also get Motorola's 68W fast charging solution that recharges the battery in less than 40 minutes. There's also support for 15W wireless charging, which is a rarity in this space.

Moderate Cameras

The only weak point of the Edge 30 Pro is its camera performance. The 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple camera setup is decent for casual photographers, but it's not entirely on par with the camera performance of a flagship Android phone. The same can be said for its 60MP selfie camera.

Good performance

The Edge 30 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which means you're getting the best performance out of this phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the fastest chip and powers the ultra-expensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Pixel-like user experience

Motorola offers the best Android 12 experience on any Android phone on sale right now. MyUX 3's interface looks great, especially with the Android 12 theme engine and cute widgets. There's no bloatware or adware, which means Edge 30 Pro beats Samsung's One UI and Xiaomi's MIUI in terms of a premium Android experience. Two OS updates are promised.

Nice screen

The Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As a result, the screen looks great whether you're browsing Instagram or watching YouTube videos. You also get support for HDR10+ content, and the high refresh rate keeps everything smooth.



