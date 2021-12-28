Motorola is working on third-generation Razr foldable phones

Motorola is retesting a new version of its Razr folding smartphones, according to a Weibo post spotted by Android Authority. The post is from Chen Jin, CEO of Lenovo Mobile Business Group in China (Lenovo is currently in charge of Motorola's smartphone business), and describes how the company has been quietly working on a new addition to its foldable phone line. You don't have much to fill: Motorola's first two modern folding phones were mediocre phones with high prices.



We reviewed Jin's post on a few translation sites, and while some parts didn't make the jump to English, there are consistent details that appear throughout the translations. The post mentions that the phone will have a better processor, a better interface, and a modified appearance. However, it's hard to say how different the third-gen device will be from the last - the second-gen Razr was more of a spec increase adding 5G, at this early stage, rather than a marked improvement on the original foldable Razr announced in 2019.



Perhaps the third attempt at a foldable is a charm - its two previous attempts have been hard to recommend, even before Samsung released the rare Z Flip 3 for $ 1,000. However, today's news, plus the fact that it still brings you Android updates (albeit at a fairly slow pace), makes it seem like Motorola hasn't given up on the Razr resurgence.



A translation of Jin's post indicates that it might launch in China first, which is supported by the ad that appears on Weibo. We'll be watching for more details or an announcement for this phone to see if it's really a notable update or just another iteration of a forgettable foldable.