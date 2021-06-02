Mozilla Firefox is redesigned with larger and floating tabs

The Mozilla Firefox has been redesigned to offer a cleaner web browsing experience, with an improved tabbed interface and easier browsing. The nonprofit says the new update aims to provide "a safe, calm and useful online experience" and allow specific changes based on the online history of its users. In addition, for desktop users, Mozilla has brought an updated Firefox for iOS and iPadOS that brings a series of optimizations and renewed design elements.



One of the most notable changes Mozilla has brought to Firefox on desktop computers is the new tabbed interface. It states that more than 50 percent of people have four or more tabs open. Therefore, Mozilla has redesigned the tabs to float neatly, separate from the browser, and appear separate from the toolbar. This is a different approach than what you'll see in popular browsers, including Apple's Safari and Google's Chrome, as they have tabs attached to the toolbar.



Mozilla said in a blog post that detaching tabs from the toolbar allows users to move, rearrange, and extract specific tabs with ease. There are also visual indicators, including blocking autoplay videos.



Additionally, the redesigned Firefox includes streamlined navigation that has back, forward, and refresh buttons on one end and an address bar, reading mode, zoom level, and bookmark on the other end. There is also an improved settings menu with clear "less cryptic" labels that are promoted to be easier to understand.



Mozilla has also improved the interface for displaying browser pop-up notifications in Firefox. "We specifically reduced some of the frustration and re-prompting associated with getting in and out of Google Meet meetings. Thanks to this pared-down interface, you can get to all your web calls and meetings with fewer clicks," it said.



The changes designed by Mozilla are part of Firefox 89 for desktop users. However, iOS and iPadOS users have also received an update with an improved experience for iPhone and iPad devices. It reduces the steps to search in a new tab by automatically opening the keyboard, quick searches with the search engine logo, and improved navigation with new tab views and synced tabs available in the tab tray for better discovery.