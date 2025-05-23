Live
- Mizoram pip Punjab on penalties to enter Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC semis
- 2019 assault case: BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav sentenced to three months jail
- Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveils Dhanush Raghumudri’s ‘Thank You Dear’ first look
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot to kickstart in June
- ‘Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle’ gets a grand launch
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ promises a suspenseful theatrical treat on May 31
- ‘Gurtimpu’ title poster creates curiosity
- Sangeeth Shobhan’s ‘Gamblers’ set for June 6th release
- ‘Thug Life’ will be a bigger hit than its lead actor: Kamal Haasan
- Timeless Nail Polish Shades That Never Go Out of Style
Mozilla to Retire Pocket App in July, Shifting Focus to Smarter Firefox Features
Mozilla will discontinue Pocket on July 8, urging users to export data as it shifts focus to smarter browser experiences.
Mozilla has confirmed that it is shutting down Pocket, its once-popular read-it-later service, as part of a broader strategy to reshape the Firefox browsing experience. Starting July 8, users will no longer be able to save new content to Pocket, and the app will enter an export-only mode. All user data — including saved articles, notes, and highlights — must be exported by October 8.
The decision to discontinue Pocket comes as Mozilla reassesses how users interact with online content. In a blog post, the company said, “Pocket has helped millions save articles and discover stories worth reading. But the way people use the web has evolved, so we’re channelling our resources into projects that better match their browsing habits and online needs.”
Until July 8, Pocket apps and browser extensions will continue to operate normally. After that, the service will allow only data exports. Mozilla has also announced it will cancel all active Pocket Premium subscriptions, with refunds issued to annual subscribers once the shutdown begins. Additionally, developers using the Pocket API should be aware that it will go offline on October 8.
The end of Pocket marks a noticeable shift in Mozilla’s direction. Instead of standalone content-saving tools, the company now aims to build a more integrated and intelligent browsing experience within Firefox. These efforts include smarter New Tab pages, better-organized bookmarks, and enhancements to email newsletters and curated content.
Among the upcoming features are Tab Groups — a new way for users to organise their browsing experience. “Tab Groups add a layer of colour-coded organisation to your browser, making it easier to keep related tabs together,” Mozilla explained. “You can create groups for topics, projects or recurring tasks — like the news sites you read daily, ideas for a new woodworking hobby or research for an upcoming trip to Thailand.”
In addition to sunsetting Pocket, Mozilla is also closing down Fakespot — a browser extension designed to detect fake reviews on e-commerce platforms. While the tool gained some traction, the company admitted, “While the idea resonated, it didn’t fit a model we could sustain.”
Mozilla says these changes are part of a bigger push to modernise Firefox and personalise how users navigate the web. “This shift allows us to shape the next era of the internet — with tools like vertical tabs, smart search and more AI-powered features on the way,” the company stated. “We’ll continue to build a browser that works harder for you, more personal, more powerful and still proudly independent.”
As Pocket fans prepare to say goodbye, Mozilla is betting on a future where the browser itself becomes the central hub for discovery, organisation, and smart online interaction.