Live
- Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr
- Suspense continues over the Congress’ RS candidate in Rajasthan
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
Just In
Musk plans to discontinue phone number, only X for texts, calls
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that he plans to discontinue his phone number and use only social media platform X for messages, audio and video calls.
New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that he plans to discontinue his phone number and use only social media platform X for messages, audio and video calls.
"In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls," Musk wrote on X.
Musk's move is seen as an effort to promote the audio and video calling capabilities of X. These features were initially released in October of last year. Since then, Musk has been actively pushing for X to become an all-encompassing app.
Last year, the app launched a preliminary version of its audio and video calling functionality, which was made available to select users.
Last month, the microblogging platform rolled out the feature to make audio and video calls directly from the app for Android users.
Reacting to Musk's post, several users shared their thoughts.
"Elon in 2027 - I am no longer using my phone to text or for audio visual. I am using my brainwaves and neural flonk link 47.2," a user wrote.
"Will it be encrypted or will the alphabet agencies be listening," another user said.
One more user mentioned, "Where will you receive OTPs for bank transactions?".
Meanwhile, X has topped Apple's App Store charts in terms of downloads.
"X is now the #1 most downloaded app of any kind!," Musk posted.