Musk’s xAI to release its 1st AI product to select group this week

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that its new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI will release its first AI to a select group this week.

"Tomorrow, @xAI will release its first AI to a select group," Musk posted on X.

He also mentioned that this AI is best in some important respects that presently exists.

"In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists," Musk added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development.

"I'm truly excited about this information. The fact that @xAI is releasing AI to a select group could represent a significant milestone in the field of artificial intelligence. However, it's crucial to thoroughly consider the safety and ethics of deploying AI technology in this manner to ensure it doesn't lead to unintended consequences. Thank you, Elon Musk," a user wrote.

"Now I'm excited and scared at the same time. Can't wait to see what it does," another user said.

Musk launched xAI in July, saying that it aims to “understand the true nature of the universe”.

The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Musk said that there will come a time where no job is needed as AI will be the “most disruptive force in history”.

AI will be smarter than the smartest human, he added.

The UK Prime Minister had an "in conversation" event with the billionaire after the successful AI safety summit attended by more than 100 world leaders.