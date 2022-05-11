National Technology Day: Quotes from Noise, World of Play, Haptik, Deloitte and More

Technology is ever-changing and there is always something new and different to learn. There are a lot of options available today. Technology advancements have had the greatest impact on various industry sectors. Everyone has the choice of different things within technology. In reality, technology has been the base of every business since the beginning oftime.



Here webring the industry experts sharing opinions on the role of technology in their respective business sectors.

Soumitra Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xtracover."

"People have begunto trust refurbished mobile phones more since the outbreak. As the marketevolves from an unorganized to a more organized and structured one,cost-effectiveness and growing trust in enterprises supplying reconditionedproducts are two of the reasons. Xtracover is a pioneer in this newly organizedindustry, focused on customer satisfaction. Professionals with over 20 years ofexperience in repairs, refurbishment, warranty support, and product lifecyclemanagement make up the core team, a competitive advantage over its industrycompetitors All refurbished mobile phones offered on Xtracover's platform comewith a one-year warranty and are XCQC's 64 parameters quality checked andcertified. Orders can be picked up and delivered across India via thee-commerce platform. All of this is put in place to increase trust inreconditioned gadgets and hence grow the organized market.

Aakrit Vaish, Co Founder and Ceo, Haptik

."Technology is at the center ofeverything we do at Haptik. The advancements in AI and NLP have been thebedrock behind the massive growth of Conversational AI. We're excited to be a part of theever-expanding SaaS space in India and globally. Today, Customer Experience hasbecome the ultimate brand differentiator.

The consumer-tech industry has seen anunprecedented scale in the past decade. Kudos to Jio for making the internetaccessible to every Indian. A robust VC ecosystem has been instrumental in thishyper-exponential growth. Big ups to the government for supporting these VCs,tapping the massive potential of India. India has indeed become one of the mosttechnologically advanced nations!

While we've seen new technology shapeorganizations, one cannot ignore the work done by the industry veterans. Theydeserve the credit for paving the way for new-age companies like - Haptik andothers. We're beyond excited to build a company for the world from India!"

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise

The aim of Noise Labs is to build first-of-its-kindand ground-breaking products for New Age India, with user-centricity at itscore. Noise intends to develop technology for the future with this innovationincubator center, strengthening its core ambition of becoming atechnology-driven company that delivers products that satisfy evolving consumerneeds.

On National Technology Day, Noise, India'sleading connected lifestyle tech brand, announced the opening of 'Noise Labs.'Noise believes that a brand's ability to prosper is determined by its abilityto innovate and that innovation occurs when ideas are implemented to producevalue. The lab's goal is to bring new ideas to light that will help Noise usershave the best experience possible while also utilizing future technology in aconsumer-friendly way. Noise Labs will invest in concepts and technologies thatmay be developed sustainably for future generations, allowing young India togrow.

Mr Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer, World of Play

Good engineering feels like magic and at PLAYwe strive for this with each of our product, for our valued customers. World ofPLAY's engineering will play a vital role in the coming years to lead the wayfor our honourable PM, Mr Modi's mission of "Make in India". This nationaltechnology day, we should all resolve to take on hard engineering problems tomake our country a global leader.

Rohit Mahajan,President, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India

"Two decades ago, wecould not have fathomed the impact that technology has on us today. Our livesand businesses have been transformed in every possible way. The disruptive anddynamic nature of technology has given Risk Management elevated importance.Every new technological development brings along with it – cybersecurityconcerns, reputation risks, financial risks, compliance risks, new regulatorymandates and much more. Preparing organizations and their business ecosystem toembrace the benefits of technology, while managing the risks that accompany it,has become a C-suite and board imperative.

The brilliant paradoxof technology is that we need to leverage it to predict and mitigate the veryrisks that it poses. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning,internet-of-things, blockchain, among others, are powerful tools in managingtech-related risks. On National Technology Day, I would like to take a momentto celebrate the immense potential that technology presents and highlight theresponsibilities that businesses such as ours have in realizing the benefits ofit."

Anuj Viad, CEO, CMS IT Services "This May 11th, our National Technology Day, I would like to thank all whose contributions we are enjoying which also spur us to chip in. The concept of 'development' is based on how much of the earth's resources have been exploited efficiently. This has created its own challenges – climate change being key.

Indians have historically looked at holistic development and it is this differentiated approach that we should embrace as we bring to bear new technological interventions for a superior sustainable future. Thought leadership intermeshed with intrinsically sustainable designs must propel our technology leadership on the global stage."