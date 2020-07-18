Netflix is Presenting 83 Years of Free Subscription; Check Out

Hurray! Netflix new offer gives you 83 years or 1,000 months of subscription to its platform for free. You only have to score the highest in "The Old Guard" videogame.

Last week Netflix released The Old Guard movie starring Charlize Theron. Theron plates Andy, the oldest and most seasoned immortals who need to save her crew. Celebrating the latest Netflix Original, the streaming service is offering the "Immortal" Netflix account. Literally, it isn't an immortal account, but users get Netflix subscription for 83 years, and that's undoubtedly the best offer ever. In the Old Guard videogame, you have to play as "a Labrys-wielding immortal and defeat hordes of enemies".

The Old Guard Game is browser-based, and you can access it through the link mentioned here. It reflects the events of the film where you have to play as the lead character. It's pretty honest where the objective is to kill as many enemies as possible using the one-handed Labrys which is a giant, double-bladed axe. Another thing is that in The Old Guard if you get killed, you don't. It just slows you down. So you have to try to avoid getting hit and kill enemies rapidly.

The Netflix immortal account game is now active, and it will last till July 19. During this time, the highest scorer of the game will be bestowed with 83 years of free Netflix subscription. But the sad part is this competition is only in the US for Netflix users.