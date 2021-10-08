Never Download Pirated Software; Know Why

Nothing comes for free, even pirated software needs to be paid for. Pirated software makes expensive software available virtually for free to all those who cannot afford the full price of some of these products, it takes a heavy toll on software developers as their work is stolen. However, even for those who download pirated software, there may be a heavy price to pay. The problem with downloading pirated software is that it often comes bundled with malware - malicious software. So people who download pirated software also download malware onto their computers and this enables hackers to steal your banking information and other secret information easily. In short, installing the "cracked" version of the software is dangerous and can cause a great loss of money and privacy.



These are the reasons why you should never install pirated software:

Security Risk

One of the main reasons is the security risk associated with using pirated software. Legitimate software is safe to use. However, with pirated software, there is always the risk of downloading malicious code that contains Trojans, malware, and even ransomware. These malicious codes can steal users' personal information, financial information, as we people computers for shopping, banking, paying bills and more.

It's an Offence

Piracy is illegal in almost every country in the world. Not only is the distribution of pirated software a punishable offence, but its use is equally problematic and is considered a violation of software copyright law. The penalty for violating local copyright laws depends on the country in which the persons in question are charged.

Not Receive Updates

Lastly, you shouldn't download pirated software is a lack of updates. For legitimate software, developers implement timely updates not only to add new features but also to fix existing bugs and problems in the software code. This is not possible in the case of pirated software. Pirated software deprives you of new features and functionalities and also leaves you vulnerable to hackers due to problems in existing codes.