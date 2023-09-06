No-swipe Dating App Meet7 Celebrates 1000+ Matches

Dating app Meet7 marks a significant milestone with over 1000+ couples successfully matched through their platform. Distinguished by its no-swipe approach, the app is dedicated to providing a distinctive dating journey tailored to individuals seeking more meaningful connections than fleeting encounters.



Launched in December 2022, Meet7 has rapidly gained momentum, attracting an impressive user base of 1 lakh+ individuals. In a short span of time, the app has facilitated 40k interactions and fostered around 1000 matches. The platform stands out by focusing on matching people based on compatibility rather than just profiles, a key factor driving its remarkable growth.

One of the app's standout features is its unwavering commitment to prioritizing the safety and comfort of women users. Meet7 employs an exclusive ‘Invite Only’ feature, ensuring male users can access the app solely through a referral code provided by an existing Meet7 female user or by linking their LinkedIn profile to their dating profile. This unique approach contributes to maintaining a high-quality user base and has been pivotal to the app's success.

Meet7 addresses common online dating challenges with tailored features, including 7 AI-curated matches, interactive ice-breakers, and enhanced user experiences, appealing particularly to young and first-time users.

Recognising the urgency to combat cyberbullying, online harassment, and catfishing, Meet7 implements stringent regulations. A comprehensive verification process ensures that all users are genuine there by eradicating possibilities of creating fake profiles. The app also features a behaviour scoring system visible on male users' profiles, promoting positive conduct.

Co-founder Saurabh Awasthi stated, “At Meet7, we strive to create an enjoyable and engaging dating experience, fostering authentic connections among users. Our goal is to redefine the dating landscape by restoring the essence of meaningful interactions. This milestone is a testament to our commitment, and we will continue enhancing our services to cater to our users' needs."

The app's unique "KnowQ" feature enables users to delve into meaningful conversations even before initiating contact. By posing relevant questions and providing insightful responses, users can get to know each other on a deeper level, ensuring meaningful interactions.