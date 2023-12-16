Noise launches Open Wireless Stereo 'Pure Pods' with AirWave tech

New Delhi: Connected lifestyle brand Noise on Saturday launched India's first Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) -- Noise Pure Pods with AirWave technology.

Available in two colours -- Power Black and Zen Beige, Noise Pure Pods is up for pre-booking exclusively on gonoise.com. The product will go on sale on December 19 on Flipkart and the company's official website at a launch price of Rs 2,999.

"Designed with consumers' core needs for comfort kept at the centre, Pure Pods will change the way we integrate technology for convenience in our lives. We take pride in delivering yet another impactful offering, a testament to our unwavering commitment to relentless reinvention," Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said in a statement.

The device comes equipped with AirWave technology that uses precise air conduction mechanisms to deliver unparalleled and superior sound. It also offers longer and more comfortable listening sessions with up to 80 hours of playtime.

Equipped with Instacharge technology, allowing for 180 minutes of power in just a 10-minute swift charge, this product is set to redefine customers’ expectations of longer and more comfortable listening sessions, the company said.

In addition, Noise Pure Pods facilitate seamless and instant pairing with uninterrupted connectivity via BTv5.3. With Quad Mic NC, Noise Pure Pods empower users to enjoy an elevated experience of advanced calling in any environment.

Designed to withstand an active lifestyle, its IPX5 water resistance rating ensures that the OWS stands as a reliable companion for fitness routines and outdoor adventures.

Furthermore, featuring intuitive touch controls, it serves as an ideal partner for hustlers who are always on the move and prefer convenience, according to the company.