Noise strengthens its smartwatches portfolio with the launch of ColorFit Pulse Buzz

Commencing its journey to expand its bouquet of India's new-age wearable ecosystem, Noise , an Indian aspirational connected lifestyle brand, has added a new smartwatch to its existing impressive product portfolio. The latest edition of the "made-in-India" smartwatch, Colorfit Pulse Buzz, is in line with Noise's vision to equip Indian consumers with technologically advanced gadgets that blend the best of power, performance, and price.



The Pulse Buzz smartwatch features 60 sports modes, including running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports, to help fitness enthusiasts enhance their game. It comes with 150+ customisable and cloud-hosted watch faces so that users can personalise style as per their mood and show off their unique personality, whether at work or while hanging out with friends. The smartwatch is integrated with a 1.69 TFT LCD for a sharp and clear view. Designed to sustain for up to 7 days on a full charge, users can go about their week without a hitch.

In addition, the device provides many health-tracking features, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring, allowing users to monitor health metrics and manage overall wellbeing. Users can also track their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the indigenously developed NoiseFit Prime App, available on Android.

Furthermore, an IP68 rating makes Noise Pulse Buzz resistant to water. It comes with an exclusive Bluetooth calling feature. One will also be able to receive, reject, and silence calls using the Noise smartwatch. Its Productivity suite includes features, an SMS quick reply, reminder and weather forecast for Android users to ensure more efficiency in day-to-day tasks.

Speaking on this occasion, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder of Noise said, "Noise has always been at the forefront of innovation. And we are back with another prized offering that has the potential to revolutionise the country's wearable space. With a wealth of intriguing features, it meets the needs of our smart and fashion-forward consumers who desire precision, cutting-edge technology, cost-effectiveness, and modern designs. We are optimistic that this latest launch will help us further strengthen our leadership in this segment."

The Noise Pulse Buzz is ideal for anyone looking for a smartwatch that will help them enhance their everyday productivity, with versatile features at a great price. The product is available in five colours, Rose pink, Jet black, Olive green, Champagne grey and Electric blue. It will be launched at INR 3,999. Consumers can purchase the trailblazing Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz from Amazon and gonoise.com from June 8, 2022.