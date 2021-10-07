Nokia T20 Tablet is Here; Price, Specifications and Availability

HMD Global is known for resurrecting Nokia brand smartphones with devices from the G series, X series or even the Nokia 8110, also known as the "Banana phone". The company expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its first tablet, the Nokia T20 tablet, through a global launch event.



The launch of the Nokia T20 tablet not only marks the introduction of Nokia-branded tablets but also marks the introduction of a new T-series to its product portfolio. The Nokia T20 tablet features a 2K display along with 18-hour battery life and an immersive audio experience.

Nokia T20 Tablet: Price and Availability

The Nokia T20 tablet will be available in select markets globally starting October 6 in the Ocean Blue colour variant. It will be available in three storage variants: one with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of space and WiFi for connectivity, the other with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and WiFi for connectivity and the top variant with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of space storage. and LTE for connectivity. It will be available at a starting price of 199 Euros (₹ 17,209 approx.). HMD Global has yet to reveal details regarding availability in India.

Nokia T20 Tablet: Specifications

As far as specs go, the Nokia T20 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display with a 2K resolution of 1200x2000 pixels, 400 nits of maximum brightness, and toughened cover glass. The Nokia T20 tablet is powered by the T610 processor with a clock frequency of 1.8Ghz. This is combined with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space that can be further expanded with a 512GB microSD card. It runs on the Android 11 mobile operating system and HMD Global has promised two years of operating system updates for the Nokia T20 tablet.

The Nokia T20 camera features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies. Besides that, it has two microphones, stereo speakers with a power amplifier and FM radio. The Nokia T20 tablet comes with a non-removable 8,200mAh6 battery with a 15W charger. HMD Global says this battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.