Nothing and CMF Post Record India Growth Ahead of First Bengaluru Flagship Store Launch

Nothing and its sub-brand CMF have wrapped up 2025 on a high note in India, delivering record-breaking sales numbers and setting the stage for a bigger retail and manufacturing push in the country. The strong performance comes just days before Nothing opens its first-ever flagship store in Bengaluru, marking an important milestone in its India strategy.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Q4 2025 India Smartphone Shipment Tracker, Nothing registered an impressive 32 percent year-on-year growth during the fourth quarter. CMF, the company’s more affordable spinoff brand, outpaced even that figure with a 59 percent year-on-year surge in the same period. For the entire year, CMF recorded a remarkable 83 percent growth compared to the previous year. Both brands were among the fastest-growing players in their respective segments.

The growth is particularly significant for CMF, which has only recently begun operating as an independent legal entity in India. To strengthen its focus on the market, Nothing appointed co-founder Akis Evangelidis to lead operations in the country, relocating him to India for closer oversight and faster execution.

Beyond sales, the company is also ramping up its manufacturing footprint. Nothing recently announced a $100 million joint venture with Optiemus aimed at boosting local production. The plan is to transform India into a key export hub for both Nothing and CMF products, aligning with the government’s push for domestic manufacturing and global supply chain integration.

Retail expansion is another important part of the brand’s playbook. Nothing’s upcoming Bengaluru outlet, opening on February 14, will be its second flagship store worldwide after London. The store is expected to offer customers an immersive, hands-on shopping experience where they can explore smartphones, audio products, and accessories before making a purchase.

“Thank you, India, for the incredible support,” Evangelidis posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to share the growth update. In addition, he wrote, “Excited to keep building what’s next and looking forward to seeing you at our flagship store launch on February 14 in Bengaluru. Let's go!”

The store will showcase devices such as the Phone 3, Phone 3a, and CMF’s expanding range of audio products, including the Headphone 1 and CMF Headphone Pro. Known for its design-focused approach and community-driven branding, Nothing appears to be positioning the store not just as a sales outlet, but as a space for engagement and conversation around product design and software — an experience reminiscent of Apple’s retail strategy.

Looking ahead, Nothing founder Carl Pei has clarified that there will be no Phone 4 this year. Instead, the company plans to focus on the upcoming Phone 4a series, promising flagship-like features at more accessible prices.

With rising sales, local manufacturing investments, and its first Indian flagship store, Nothing and CMF seem poised to deepen their foothold in one of the world’s most competitive smartphone markets.