Nothing Ear (2) to launch today; How to watch live and more

Nothing is set to launch new TWS headphones, dubbed Ear (2). As the name suggests, Ear (2) will follow Nothing Ear (1), which will be Nothing's first product launch in 2021. Nothing, co-founded by former OnePlus executive Carl Pei, is hosting a virtual event tonight, March 22, at 8:30 p.m. IST. The Nothing Ear (2) will be hosted by Carl Pei and famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD). You can watch the live stream for free on YouTube.



Nothing hasn't revealed any official specifications, but some posters hint that the upcoming headphones will feature a transparent design again. The original Nothing Ear (1) received positive reviews for its distinctive, lightweight design. The Ear (1) earphones come with a transparent body, as the brand believes this would get customers to appreciate the essential internal components of the earphones.

Although the specifications have not been disclosed, we can expect some updates. Nothing can consider to improve the ANC (active noise cancellation) function, also available on the original Ear (1). Nothing can also extend support for high-bitrate Bluetooth codecs to enable a richer music experience with compatible apps. The Ear (1) lasts 4 hours, 30 minutes with ANC on and 6 hours with ANC off. The company run by Carl Pei may also want to improve that feature.

As for the design, there could be subtle changes, but we will likely see something substantial. However, Nothing can consider upping the build quality like the original Nothing Ear (1), and the charging case is prone to scratches. The charging case may continue to support wireless charging, which is still rare among earbuds in the Rs 8,000 range. It will be nice to see if the new Ear (2) is offered in more colour options, as Ear (1) comes only in black and white shades.

The biggest challenge for Nothing would be the price. The original Ear (1) is priced at Rs 6,999 (currently not available on Flipkart), while Indian manufacturers are dominating the audio and wearable segments with their sub-Rs 5,000 devices. Given the state of the economy, It may be easy to convince customers to purchase Ear(2) headphones from a relatively new company for such a high price.

If Nothing Ear 2 comes with noticeable improvements, the price will increase. Nothing's second-generation Ear (stick) is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,499. The (stick) Ear doesn't even support ANC.