Nothing Phone (2): Nothing OS, features and price hinted by the company

The Nothing Phone (2) is coming up, and it's no secret. The device will launch in July, but the company has confirmed several details well before the event. We're at least a month away from launch, and Nothing has revealed about the display, battery, and chipset of the upcoming 5G phone. The company claims its new offering is greener and that the Phone (2) will be eligible for long-term Android software support. Here are all the details.

Nothing Phone (2): Nothing OS, Android support and more

The CEO also revealed that the new version of Nothing OS will have many features. It is faster and smoother compared to the previous generation, according to the company.

The company also promises to deliver three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches for Nothing Phone (2) so that one can use the device for a longer period.

Nothing Phone (2): The company reveals the screen, battery, chipset and other details

In a post, the company confirmed some of the key specifications on Twitter. The brand has stated that the panel of the new phone will be 0.15 inches larger than the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (2) will come with a massive 6.7-inch screen. You can expect it to feature an OLED display, similar to the first-generation phone. Nothing says that the battery is 200 mAh larger than the previous unit, which confirms that the Nothing Phone (2) will have a 4700 mAh battery. Its predecessor offers a 4,500 mAh unit. The company also boasts that the weight of the new 5G phone is 5kg lower than the previous version and that users will get great performance thanks to a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Nothing also ensures that the phone (2) is greener, as the company has used more than 90% recycled steel in the 28 stamped steel parts, and 80% of the plastic parts are sustainably sourced, among other things. The device has aluminium side frames, which are 100 per cent recycled. The packaging material is also plastic-free and made from more than 60 per cent recycled fibre. The Nothing Phone (2) will be eligible to receive three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. However, Nothing has yet to reveal the rest of the details about the camera, design, and other areas.

Nothing Phone (2): Price details

It will be interesting to see what Nothing's next-gen phone offers, considering that the Nothing Phone (1) made headlines for its design and features, even though a new company announced it. Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India when it launches in July. The Phone (1) was advertised in the country for Rs 32,999 and was made available via Flipkart.