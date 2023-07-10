Nothing to open five service centres in India in 2024

For Nothing, the London-based technology company founded by Carl Pei, India is one of the most important markets, said Manu Sharma, general manager and vice president of Nothing India, while speaking to a media house ahead of the launch of Phone (2 ). While the company's second phone is set to launch tomorrow, Tuesday, July 11, Nothing has much more on the way for this year.



The company exclusively confirmed that exclusive Nothing service centres will be launched very soon. The first Nothing exclusive service centre will open in Bangalore this August, followed by 4 other metropolitan cities by the end of 2023. Sharma further revealed that the brand plans to open around 20 Nothing exclusive service centres in India in the coming time, but this year will be 5 centres operating across the country.

"We're going to be opening five service centres this year across five cities. Furthermore, we plan to expand it to 20 service centres, and these will be all exclusive service centers for Nothing branded products," Sharma said. "By opening these Nothing exclusive service centres, we want to ensure consumers get what they want and have a delightful service experience. Customers can walk into the centre and get product-related services, and software upgrades, buy warranty upgrade programs, or even the service packs and liquid damage warranty, and much more. Additionally, we would be selling our accessories as well through the service centre," Sharma further explained the idea behind opening Nothing exclusive service centres. With this initiative, Sharma believes customers will feel much more associated with the brand and trust it.

During the interview, the General Manager of Nothing India said the company has a "very ambitious plan for India." "We want to continue to expand our portfolio of products and build our ecosystem going forward," Sharma said. He also said the company will focus on Nothing exclusive retail stores next year. "And as far as exclusive stores are concerned that that's something we will look into next year," Sharma said during the interview.

Further talking about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), Sharma said that the device is also "young-minded" people. "The Phone (2) is for people who are young-minded, who want to stand out from the crowd, want to be different, want to feel differentiated for what they're holding, and who are looking for not just beautiful hardware but also looking at a beautiful software experience," he said. "So, the young and the creative are the target audience; of course, we are building our own tribe, consumers," he added.

He also highlighted that many Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung customers have moved to Nothing's Phone (1) and that the aim remains the same for Phone (2). "We are quite happy with what we're able to get in terms of the profile. A lot of consumers from Apple are now moving to us. We have also seen, OnePlus customers and premium Samsung customers coming to us and buying the Phone (1). So yeah, so we would see a similar kind of consumers moving us on the Phone (2). And that's what we anticipate," Sharma said. He also believes many consumers will upgrade from Phone (1) to(2) for a more premium experience.

Sharma further highlighted that Nothing has a "very ambitious plan for India and global as well". "We will continue to expand our portfolio of products. And, of course, we'll be happy to talk about it as we get closer to our launches," he noted.

With Inputs from India Today