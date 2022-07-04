Now Android users on Twitter can also pay to drop the Spaces button

Twitter Blue has finally started letting Android subscribers customize the app's navigation bar. The feature, previously only available on iOS, allows you to get rid of the space icon right in the middle of the navigation bar (and, of course, remove some of the other tabs if you also want to).

With custom navigation, you can reduce the number of tabs displayed to just two or keep the default five, which is handy if you're tired of dragging your finger across the Spaces tab to access your direct messages and notifications. Twitter began testing the Spaces tab on iOS last year and launched the tab on Android in May, which seemed to give more inconvenient users a reason to sign up for the $2.99/month Blue subscription launched last year.

But Blue can't save us from all the features clutter the app. Twitter announced last week that it would start including more information in the banner that shows active spaces at the top of your timeline. While there is no setting yet to disable this banner entirely (neither for free nor blue subscribers), it will now show who hosts the space, who shares a tweet in the space, and relevant topics.