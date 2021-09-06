Now View WiFi Passwords on Android, With or Without Root

Android 10 and above offer you an easy way to view the saved WiFi password for your saved networks without a rooted device.



Sometimes you get into a situation where you need your WiFi password but it wasn't saved anywhere. Sometimes we need to show a WiFi password on Android. You may need the WiFi password if you are trying to connect to a network or if you need the password for a friend's network. There are so many reasons that may require you to know the WiFi password and forgetting it is not an open option for you.

Android 10 and above offer you an easy way to view your saved networks' WiFi passwords without a rooted device. Here's how you can view the saved WiFi password in Android 11. Please note that the process may vary based on the phone model and Android version.

What is Rooting?

Rooting is the process of allowing users of the Android mobile operating system to attain privileged control (known as root access) over various Android subsystems. As Android is based on a modified version of the Linux kernel, rooting an Android device gives similar access to administrative (superuser) permissions as on Linux or any other Unix-like operating system such as FreeBSD or macOS.

View saved WiFi password on Android 10 and above without root

To see the WiFi password on a phone with Android 10 or higher, you need to go to Settings. Find Network & Internet and tap WiFi. You will see your current WiFi network on the top of the list. Select once needed to view network options. Here, you need to select the Share button. You will need to confirm your face/fingerprint or enter your PIN code to continue. After this, you will see your network's Wi-Fi password below a QR code.

View saved WiFi password in Android 9 and earlier versions with root

If you still have Android 9 or earlier, we also have a way to view saved WiFi passwords. However, the method requires that you have your device rooted because the file containing the Wi-Fi credentials for the saved networks is located in a protected directory on your phone storage. And you don't have permission to view the folder or file it contains unless it is rooted.

If you are rooted, you can go to data/misc/wifi using a file explorer app that supports root browsing. Open wpa_supplicant.conf and you should see your network name (SSID) and password (PSK). Alternatively, you can try using an Android Wi-Fi password viewer app like WiFi Password Viewer.