  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Odysseus touches down on moon

Odysseus touches down on moon
x
Highlights

Cape Canaveral: A private lander named Odysseus touched down on the moon Thursday but managed just a weak signal back, as flight controllers scrambled...

Cape Canaveral: A private lander named Odysseus touched down on the moon Thursday but managed just a weak signal back, as flight controllers scrambled to gain better contact with the first US spacecraft to reach the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

The lander's choreographed descent was the first for the US since 1972, when Apollo 17's Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt left the last bootprints in the desolate gray dust. Despite the spotty communication, Intuitive Machines, the company that built and managed the craft, confirmed that it had landed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X