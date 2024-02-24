Live
- Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita
- MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand asks officials the expedite development works
- Meteorological Department Forecasts Light to Moderate Rains in AP, Telangana
- There should be no delay in establishment of Christian symbols.
- Tirupati: Cut in electricity charges to power loom industry may bolster support to YSRCP
- Prathipati Pulla Rao assures of incredible funds to panchayats after TDP comes to power
- Alla Nani commends journalist Mudragada Bharat
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 24 February, 2024
- Cheepurupalli: Ganta Srinivasa Rao likely to face Botcha Satyanarayana in Assembly polls
Odysseus touches down on moon
Cape Canaveral: A private lander named Odysseus touched down on the moon Thursday but managed just a weak signal back, as flight controllers scrambled to gain better contact with the first US spacecraft to reach the lunar surface in more than 50 years.
The lander's choreographed descent was the first for the US since 1972, when Apollo 17's Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt left the last bootprints in the desolate gray dust. Despite the spotty communication, Intuitive Machines, the company that built and managed the craft, confirmed that it had landed.
