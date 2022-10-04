Older iPhones may not actively receive OS updates; Find the list here

Apple iPhones come with years of security and OS updates, and you can probably use them for years and years. Sadly though, even your mighty iPhone has an end-of-life date! The reason is that after a few years, Apple avoids providing essential updates to older iPhones. And that means older iPhones are prone to attracting hackers who can easily break into your device.



Kaspersky security experts explained that Apple's closed ecosystem only allows apps that do not access the root encryption of the phone. It also reduces the need for an iOS antivirus and makes it impossible to create an iOS antivirus for approval of the phone. AppStore. However, security experts have also warned that iOS is not invulnerable to malware attacks. That means "if Apple overlooks any vulnerabilities or chooses certain undesirable security approaches, it will have little or no control over it."

Kaspersky experts, therefore, urge users to consider replacing older iPhones if they no longer actively receive OS updates. Recently, Apple released the latest iOS 16 update, and there are a lot of models that are not supported. The list includes: iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. If your iPhone is on the list, it's probably time to go ahead and get a new iPhone for yourself! Meanwhile, security experts have shared some tips to keep your mobile phone safe and secure. Take a look here.

How to keep your iPhone safe and secure

Please stick to the Apple store to download official apps.

Never download apps without checking their security first.

Constantly update the latest operating system version as soon as possible.

Please consider replacing your phone once it is incompatible with the operating system.

Enable password protection on your operating system, applications, and services when possible.

Always enable multi-factor authentication. Use the password plus biometrics, such as fingerprint scanning or face ID.