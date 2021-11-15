OnePlus 10 series may come with 125W fast charging

The OnePlus 10 series has already started to appear in rumours and leaks. The smartphone is said to come with a new design, as we previously reported. Now, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a 125W fast charge. In addition to the OnePlus 10 Pro, other Oppo and Realme smartphones will also come with a 125W fast charge, according to a recent report by a well-known insider. The OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4, an Oppo N phone and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro are the smartphones from BBK Electronics brands that will come with a 125W fast charge.



The report by insider Mukul Sharma, who goes by the username @stufflistings on Twitter, says that these five smartphones from BBK Electronics brands will bring a fast charge of 125W to their smartphones. Now, there have been no rumours about the 125W fast charging of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but naturally, it is expected to be an update over last year's 65W fast charging in the OnePlus 9 Pro. The Oppo Find X4 series, on the other hand, was previously rumoured to come with a 125W fast charge.

The fastest charging we've seen on a commercially available device is 120W fast charging on Xiaomi smartphones, but it looks like Oppo's next offerings may outpace Xiaomi's faster-charging speed. Early versions of the OnePlus 10 Pro recently hinted at a new design that includes a triple camera module, housed in a differently shaped camera module. The renders, which were courtesy of prominent insider OnLeaks, show a fairly square-shaped module that houses all three lenses along with the LED flash.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED 2 display. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which we now know can support 125W fast charging.