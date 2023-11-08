OnePlus 12 Camera Event: Date, Leaked Specs and more

OnePlus recently confirmed some critical specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone, and the company is now preparing to reveal details about its camera performance on November 9. The chipset name and display details have already been publicly announced. Of course, OnePlus won't tell everything because this is just a camera event of the new 5G phone, and the general launch event is expected to happen soon. Since details are being revealed in China, the OnePlus 12 launch will likely take place in China first, after which it could debut in global markets like India if the company plans to introduce it.

The OnePlus 12 could come with better zoom capabilities. If leaks are believed, the OnePlus 12 could retain a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 camera with OIS support and f/1.7 aperture. It could be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens. On the front, we could see a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

91Mobiles on the Chinese social media platform Weibo spotted the teasers. The teasers do not reveal the rear camera design of the flagship device, but the official look shared by OnePlus did reveal that the phone could look similar to the OnePlus 11 from the front. It has very thin bezels around the screen. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the device. On the front, there is a punch-hole display design, just like previous models.

According to the company's claims, the flagship phone has earned DisplayMate A+ certification, and the display supports 2K resolution. While the screen size remains unknown, images suggested the phone could retain the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch LTPO display. This is something that even leaks have suggested.

It will have an "Oriental Display", and the device will be equipped with OPPO's first-generation Display P1 display chip and a high-precision pixel-level calibration algorithm for better image quality, higher brightness and lower power consumption energy. The OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, something OnePlus already confirmed at the recent BOE conference.