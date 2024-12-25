Live
Just In
OnePlus 12 Price Slashes to Rs 52,999 Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
OnePlus 12 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 52,999 on Amazon, just before the OnePlus 13 launch event.
With the OnePlus 13 launch just around the corner, OnePlus is offering a significant discount on its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. Currently listed on Amazon for a starting price of Rs 59,999, the OnePlus 12 is now available at an even lower price, thanks to exciting bank card offers. This deal comes just two weeks before the global launch of the OnePlus 13 on January 7, 2025.
Launched in January 2024, the OnePlus 12 became a favourite for flagship enthusiasts, offering top-tier features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a stunning 120Hz curved AMOLED display, a robust battery, and fast charging capabilities. However, with the arrival of the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 12 is now available at a tempting price that offers excellent value for money.
OnePlus 12 Available for Rs 52,999 on Amazon
The OnePlus 12 is listed at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, down from its original price of Rs 64,999. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 64,999, reduced from Rs 69,999. Customers can get a flat Rs 5,000 discount on both variants without additional conditions.
However, the real deal comes with the added bank offers. If you use an ICICI Bank credit card (excluding the Amazon Pay credit card), you can avail an instant Rs 7,000 discount at checkout. This reduces the price of the 12GB RAM variant to just Rs 52,999, while the 16GB RAM model is available for Rs 57,999.
For those without an ICICI Bank credit card, OneCard users can also enjoy the same Rs 7,000 instant discount when purchasing from the OnePlus official website.
This limited-time offer on the OnePlus 12 provides an excellent opportunity to snag a high-performance flagship device at a reduced price, especially with the new OnePlus 13 release just around the corner.