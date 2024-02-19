OnePlus 12R Buyers Offered Full Refund Due to Storage Configuration Error

OnePlus has recently announced an exclusive chance for OnePlus 12R buyers to claim a complete refund due to miscommunication regarding the device's storage configuration. Customers who selected the higher storage variant, boasting 256GB capacity, are eligible for this refund offer, with the deadline set for mid-March. Here's a comprehensive overview of the situation.

The discrepancy surfaced when OnePlus inadvertently advertised the newly released OnePlus 12R with UFS 4.0 storage, contrary to the intended UFS 3.1 specification aligned with the base storage option. Launched alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 model, the OnePlus 12R showcases impressive features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a premium display, and extensive battery capacity with rapid charging support.

OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu issued a statement clarifying the refund process for customers who purchased the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R. The window for refund requests is open until March 16, with assurance that the company's customer service teams are equipped to facilitate the process seamlessly.

Individuals seeking to avail themselves of the refund offer must contact OnePlus' customer service to promptly address the file system discrepancy and initiate the return process. This one-month refund window offers affected customers an opportunity to rectify the situation and receive full reimbursement for their OnePlus 12R purchase, showcasing OnePlus' commitment to customer satisfaction and prompt issue resolution.

Recalling the OnePlus 12R's launch in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999, the device operates on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. Featuring a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, the phone delivers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, it ensures seamless performance.

Regarding photography, the OnePlus 12R boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Additionally, a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera enhances the device's imaging capabilities. With a robust 5,000mAh battery featuring 100W SuperVOOC charging support, OnePlus continues its tradition of including a fast charger in the retail package, emphasizing user convenience and satisfaction.