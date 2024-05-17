Upgrade Your Gaming Experience: 5 Best TVs Under ₹30,000 for Gamers

Gaming is more than just a hobby for many, it's an immersive experience that transports players into captivating virtual worlds. To fully enjoy the thrill of gaming, having the right TV is essential. However, finding a high-quality gaming TV that fits within a budget can be challenging. Fear not! We've carefully curated a list of the bestgaming TVs under 30000, each offering a unique combination of features to enhance your gaming experience without breaking the bank.

1. Westinghouse 139 cm (55 inches) Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV WH55GTX40

Price: 28,999



2. Hisense E7K 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV With Dolby Vision and Atmos (50E7K)

Price: 29,999



Elevate your gaming experience with the Hisense E7K QLED TV. Featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos support, this TV delivers cinematic visuals and immersive audio that transport you into the heart of the action. Its Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant colours and sharp details, while the VIDAA smart platform provides access to a wide range of gaming apps and content. Whether you're playing fast-paced action games or exploring immersive open worlds, the Hisense E7K delivers a premium gaming experience at an affordable price.

3. MOTOROLA EnvisionX 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with Inbuilt Box Speakers

Price: 28,999



Motorola EnvisionX is designed to deliver an immersive gaming experience without compromise. With inbuilt box speakers and Ultra HD resolution, gamers can enjoy stunning picture quality and powerful sound without the need for external speakers. Its Google TV integration offers seamless access to a variety of gaming apps and content, while the sleek design adds a modern touch to any gaming setup. Whether you're gaming solo or competing online with friends, the Motorola EnvisionX delivers a compelling gaming experience without breaking the bank.

4. iFFALCON by TCL U62 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Audio, HDR10

Price: 29,999



Immerse yourself in gaming like never before with the iFFALCON by TCL U62. Featuring Dolby Audio and HDR10 support, this TV delivers superior audio quality and enhanced contrast for an immersive gaming experience. Its Google TV integration ensures easy access to a wide range of gaming content, while the Ultra HD resolution ensures crisp and detailed visuals. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, the iFFALCON by TCL U62 offers an immersive gaming experience that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

5. Thomson OP MAX 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV 2023 Edition with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Price: 29,499



Experience gaming at its best with the Thomson OP MAX. Featuring Dolby Vision and Atmos support, this TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive audio that transport you into the heart of the action. Its Google TV integration provides access to a vast library of gaming content and apps, while the Ultra HD resolution ensures crisp and detailed images with lifelike detail. Whether you're a casual gamer or a competitive enthusiast, the Thomson OP MAX offers a gaming experience that's second to none.

