OnePlus 15 Announced with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 165Hz Display, and Flagship Design

OnePlus has officially revealed its latest flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 15. Skipping the number “14” in branding, the company is positioning its new device as a bold step forward in both performance and design. The phone is set to arrive in India soon, though the exact launch date remains under wraps.

As expected, the OnePlus 15 will be among the first devices to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the company’s most advanced mobile processor to date. Announced alongside Qualcomm in a joint press release, the partnership underscores how closely the two brands continue to work together.

“For more than a decade, OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies have moved in lockstep to redefine what a flagship can be,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward - delivering the speed, intelligence and efficiency our users demand today and into the future.”

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at the Core

The new chipset is a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the OnePlus 13. Qualcomm is marketing it as the world’s fastest mobile CPU, paired with its most powerful GPU and NPU. According to Qualcomm, the new hardware brings “breakthrough speed, sustained gaming power, intelligent photography and all-day efficiency,” making it one of the most performance-focused upgrades in recent memory.

The phone will also run the latest version of OxygenOS, expected to be OxygenOS 16, promising smoother multitasking, enhanced AI capabilities, and a stronger gaming ecosystem. OnePlus is pitching the device as offering an “unrivalled gaming experience” with seamless performance across top titles.

Display and Camera Upgrades

The OnePlus 15 will come equipped with a 165Hz OLED display, positioning it at the very top of flagship display technology. The company has also introduced its self-developed DetailMax image engine, which uses advanced algorithms to capture images with heightened clarity and realism.

On the camera front, the device will feature three 50MP sensors. Interestingly, this year’s model will not carry Hasselblad branding or tuning, which had been a mainstay in earlier generations. However, OnePlus confirmed that its parent company Oppo will continue the Hasselblad collaboration with the upcoming Find X9 series.

Refined Design

Design-wise, the OnePlus 15 takes inspiration from the OnePlus 13S and China-exclusive OnePlus 13T, though it comes in a larger, more powerful package. The phone has been confirmed in black, with additional colours likely to be revealed closer to launch.

Launch Timeline

While no exact launch date has been shared, the OnePlus 15 is expected to debut first in China before rolling out to global markets, including India. With the company already teasing key features, the launch appears closer than anticipated.

For now, fans can expect a powerful flagship smartphone built on Qualcomm’s most advanced platform, paired with a next-gen display and imaging system.