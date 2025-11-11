OnePlus 15 Set to Launch in India: Bold New Design, Power-Packed Specs, and Expected Price Revealed

The much-anticipated OnePlus 15 is set to make its official debut in India in just two days, marking an unusually early release for the brand. Traditionally, OnePlus unveils its flagship phones in the first quarter of the year, but this time, the company has fast-tracked the launch to stay ahead of the competition. With rivals like Oppo Find X9, iQOO 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro gearing up for their unveilings, OnePlus is clearly aiming to capture early attention and dominate the premium smartphone conversation.

We got our hands on the OnePlus 15 ahead of its India launch, and the first impressions are promising. The device flaunts a refreshed design that takes cues from the OnePlus 13s. Gone are the curved frames—replaced by sleek, flat edges that lend a more modern, minimalist aesthetic. The back panel houses an additional camera sensor and a repositioned flash, giving the module a distinct look. The camera bump is still present but feels balanced, much like what we’ve seen in other flagship phones.

The Lavender variant we reviewed stands out with its soft, elegant hue and glass-back finish. However, one noticeable change is the removal of the iconic Alert Slider, a feature that long-time fans will miss. In its place, OnePlus introduces the new Plus Key, which allows users to toggle between silent, vibrate, and ring modes with a long press. The on-screen notch widens to visually confirm the mode switch—reminiscent of iPhone’s interface. Interestingly, this customizable key can perform up to nine different functions, similar to the OnePlus 13s.

On the display front, the OnePlus 15 impresses with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel featuring a 1.5K resolution and 165Hz adaptive refresh rate. Although it skips the QHD+ panel seen in some predecessors, OnePlus promises improved color accuracy and fluid performance. The display can dim down to 1 nit, making it comfortable for night-time use.

Under the hood, the phone packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS storage. It runs on OxygenOS globally, ensuring a clean and fast user experience.

Battery life is one of the standout aspects of this release. The 7,300mAh battery supports 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, allowing users to power up in minutes.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the triple 50MP setup, featuring a Sony sensor, ultra-wide lens, and 3.5x telephoto zoom. While the Hasselblad branding has been dropped, OnePlus claims to deliver enhanced color accuracy and night photography via its in-house tuning. The 32MP front camera supports 4K 60fps video recording—a solid upgrade for vloggers and content creators.

As for pricing, the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch under ₹70,000 in India. In China, it starts at CNY 3,999 (around ₹50,000)—a noticeable dip from previous models, suggesting a similar trend for the Indian market. The device will be available for sale from November 13 at 8:00 PM, with a special bundle offer including OnePlus Nord Buds and exclusive trade-in credits up to ₹4,000 for loyal customers.

With its refined design, flagship-grade hardware, and competitive pricing, the OnePlus 15 looks poised to make a strong statement ahead of the holiday season.