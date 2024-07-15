OnePlus Launch Event: Livestream Details, Specifications and More

OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest lineup of devices on July 16. The highly anticipated launch event will feature the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro. The event will take place in Milan, Italy, and will be live-streamed on OnePlus's official YouTube channel for a global audience. Here’s a comprehensive look at what we can expect from these upcoming devices.



OnePlus Nord 4

The star of the event is undoubtedly the OnePlus Nord 4. This new smartphone marks a significant milestone for OnePlus, as it will be the brand's first device to receive four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The Nord 4 will feature a striking metal unibody design, which OnePlus claims to be the “only metal unibody smartphone on the planet in the 5G era.”

Leaked information suggests that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be priced similarly to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 3. According to an image shared by @TechHome100 on X, the OnePlus Nord 4 could start at Rs 30,999 or Rs 31,999, with potential discounts bringing the price down to Rs 27,999 with bank card offers. However, the official pricing details will be revealed at the launch event. Speculated features of the OnePlus Nord 4 include a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and a robust 5,000mAh battery. These specifications promise to deliver an impressive performance and a seamless user experience.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to follow in the footsteps of the OnePlus Pad, with some notable upgrades. It is likely to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which launched in China recently. The price for the OnePlus Pad 2 in India is speculated to be around Rs 45,999, slightly higher than its predecessor.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is anticipated to feature a 12.1-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness, ensuring a vibrant and smooth display. Additionally, the device might come with a powerful 9,510mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging, providing users with prolonged usage and quick recharge times.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R

OnePlus is also set to introduce the Nord Buds 3 Pro, available in two stylish colours: Soft Jade and Starry Black. These earbuds will support Active Noise Cancellation, capable of blocking noise up to 49dB, enhancing the audio experience.

The OnePlus Watch 2R, designed with a lightweight and vintage flair, will be another highlight. Running on Google Wear OS, this smartwatch promises an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and 12 days in Power Saver Mode. It is equipped with advanced health monitoring features, including VO2 Max tracking, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen level detection, making it a comprehensive fitness companion.

OnePlus Launch Event: Livestream Details

The OnePlus launch event will take place in Milan, Italy, on July 16 at 9 AM EDT. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on OnePlus's official YouTube channel . Indian viewers can tune in at 6:30 PM IST to catch the live unveiling of these exciting new devices.

As anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts and OnePlus fans alike are eagerly awaiting the launch to see how these new products will enhance their digital experiences. Stay tuned to OnePlus's social media channels for real-time updates and more information as the event unfolds.