OnePlus Nord 3, CE 3 and Buds 2R to launch on July 5: Expected features

OnePlus smartphone brand is all set to expand its Nord series in India. The company has announced the launch of three new Nord devices in the country on July 5. These include the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and OnePlus Nord Buds 2R earbuds.

Announcing via a Twitter post, OnePlus India writes: "It's coming. Another generation of Nord smartphones are coming. Join us, July 5 at 7PM IST as we drop the all-new #OnePlusNord3 5G and the #OnePlusNordCE3 5G along with the new #NordBuds2R!."

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected Specifications



As confirmed by OnePlus via a smartphone listing page, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be offered in two colour options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green. The phone will feature a "flat display" and the classic OnePlus alert slider. The smartphone is rumoured to have a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Designed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, Nord 3 can offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone may run on the company's OxygenOS 13.1 and may be equipped with a 50Mp primary camera on the back. The device is likely to house a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Tipster Abhishek Yadav says that OnePlus Nord 3 may have a starting price of ₹32,999. You can have two variants of RAM: 8 GB and 16 GB.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Expected specifications

According to a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G may share the same display, camera, and battery features. The smartphone is rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 728G processor with 12GB of RAM. It can be offered in the Aqua Surge colour option.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R: Expected specifications

Along with two new smartphones, OnePlus will introduce new Nord wireless headphones at the event. According to reports, the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2R may be priced below ₹2,500.