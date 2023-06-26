OnePlus Nord 3 prices leaked; Launch expected next month

The OnePlus Nord 3 will launch in India soon, though the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date. Before the official confirmation, the prices of the smartphone were leaked. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, the Nord 3 will be available in two storage configurations. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will reportedly cost Rs 32,999, while the top model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be priced at Rs 36,999. If the leak is accurate, this will be the first OnePlus Nord smartphone with 16GB of RAM, becoming common among premium OnePlus devices.



Similar information was shared during another leak earlier this month, though we only knew the European prices. The report stated that the OnePlus Nord 3 would be priced at EUR 449 (Rs 37,800) and EUR 549 (Rs 48,700), respectively, for selected European markets. These are relatively more expensive than India-specific expected prices, though not entirely surprising as OnePlus prices its device competitively in the country due to stiff competition from other Android phone makers, including Xiaomi and Samsung.

The OnePlus Nord 3 has been a part of the leak for a while now, and the phone was expected to launch earlier this month. Its specifications have also been denied on several occasions. The phone is expected to feature the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also powers the OnePlus tablet. However, the smartphone is bound to include 5G support that the tablet lacks. Other than that, the Nord 3 is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging support. With the charger in the box, the phone can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in less than an hour.

The Nord 3 is also expected to pack a taller 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772x1240 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. By comparison, the Nord 2T sports a 6.4-inch screen. The rear camera module may include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Other rumoured specs include Android 13, 5G, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus is expected to launch the Nord Buds 2R alongside the OnePlus Nord 3. We recently reported that the original Nord Buds are available at a sweet discount ahead of the Nord 2R India launch. The upcoming OnePlus Nord true wireless earphones may cost less than Rs 3,000.