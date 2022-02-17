OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to launch today: How to watch the live stream and what to expect

OnePlus will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India today. The smartphone will launch alongside the OnePlus' Y1S range of smart TVs. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been teased to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and will come with a triple rear camera setup, according to the OnePlus teasers. OnePlus TV Y1S series will come with two models: OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The launch will take place virtually and will be streamed live tonight.



How to Watch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch in India today at 7 p.m. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event will be streamed live on the OnePlus India official YouTube channel and OnePlus website. Those who wish to watch the live event can also watch it from the embedded video below.



OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Price



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, according to a recent report. Whereas, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 25,999. The smartphone is designed to launch in two color options – Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, as the company has already teased on its social media and website. RAM and storage options on the smartphone are yet to be revealed, but reports suggest that the smartphone will bring up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus has also teased a microSD card slot on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G that supports up to 1TB of expanded storage. The smartphone is said to believe to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus teasers have also hinted at the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G which suggests a triple rear camera. OnePlus says that it will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor and the smartphone will also come with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.