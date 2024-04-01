OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Livestream Details

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Nord CE 4, in India today. The anticipated device is expected to introduce several enhancements over its predecessor, the CE 3, which debuted in September last year. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and is projected to be priced below Rs 30,000. Additionally, OnePlus is introducing a new colour variant with a distinctive marble-like texture.



OnePlus Nord CE 4: When and Where to Watch

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel starting at 6:30 PM IST today.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected Price

According to a source, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is anticipated to be priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. However, OnePlus has not officially confirmed these Prices. If accurate, this would indicate a lower price point compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 5G, which started at Rs 26,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is rumoured to boast a large 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 per cent. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, offering 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, with the option for expansion through virtual RAM. Notably, it will support 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, fully charging the device from 1 to 100 per cent in 29 minutes.

While detailed specifications are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest that the Nord CE 4 may come with a substantial 5,500mAh battery. In terms of photography, it is speculated that a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, potentially the Sony LYT-600, will be used with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, it could include an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera. For selfies, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera is expected to be integrated into the display. Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 promises to deliver enhanced performance, fast charging capabilities, and improved camera features, making it an exciting addition to the OnePlus lineup.