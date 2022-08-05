OnePlus Nord CE receives Android 12 update

The OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has finally started receiving the Android 12 OS update in India. The device launched with Android 11 in 2021 and is now receiving the next version of Android OS as we get closer to the release of Android 13 OS. The update is about 4GB in size, which is pretty big. Users can download the update over Wi-Fi if they don't want to drain their mobile data.

According to the changelog, the latest OnePlus Nord CE update adds new styling options on the shelf. People will see new styles for cards, access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, and a new OnePlus Watch card that lets you quickly see your health status. The update also adds new types of line styles and colours in the Canvas AoD section to give users a more personalized look. There will be new brushes, strokes, and colour adjustment support. The company has also made some improvements to the Work-Life Balance feature.

The Gallery app is getting support for switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. OnePlus Nord CE users will also see three adjustable levels of dark mode. The update also optimizes desktop icons with improved textures. It even optimizes AI system Booster to 2.1 to allow the system to run smoothly even when the load is high, according to the company.

The latest firmware version, EB2101_11.C.04, is being rolled out incrementally, so it will reach all devices gradually. If you haven't received the update notification, you can manually check it in the settings section. Just go to Settings > scroll down and tap on Software Update. If your device has received an update, you can install it. Make sure your OnePlus Nord CE has about a 30 per cent charge before downloading the update.



